Despite suffering a high ankle sprain that knocked him out of Sunday's loss vs. the Chicago Bears, CeeDee Lamb apparently thinks he may be ready to go for the Dallas Cowboys' next game.

While being tackled early in Sunday's contest by the Bears' Noah Sewell, the inside of Lamb's ankle awkwardly hit the ground twice. He eventually tried to return to the game but limped off in pain after running a route. Lamb then visited the locker room before making his way back to the sideline, but he did not play the rest of the game.

Some have projected Lamb will miss anywhere from four to six weeks due to the sprain, but Lamb is targeting next week vs. the Green Bay Packers.

“CeeDee Lamb, the thought is a high ankle, but he believes that he could try to play next week. We’ll see if he could do that,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said on the ‘Pat McAfee Show' today.

"The thought is that CeeDee Lamb has a high ankle injury.. He believes that he could try to play next week"@AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/GPphHefaU2 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 22, 2025

Lamb has missed three total games in his career — one in 2021 and two last year — and he has reached 1,000 receiving yards in every season of his career except his rookie campaign.

Without Lamb, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will likely have a tough time, especially against the Green Bay Packers' defense, including Micah Parsons. On Sunday, Prescott completed nearly 80% of his passes, but he only threw for 251 yards, a touchdown, and a pair of interceptions.

The Packers would almost certainly prove even formidable than the Bears did; through three games, Green Bay has one of the best defenses in the league, especially at limiting big plays. Against the Cleveland Browns, the Packers kept Joe Flacco to just 142 passing yards and zero touchdowns on 36 attempts.

The game between the 1-2 Cowboys and 2-1 Packers will kick off at approximately 7:20 p.m. CT on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.