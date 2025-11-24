Dallas Cowboys field general Dak Prescott delivered one of the most memorable performances of his career on Sunday evening, powering the Cowboys to a dramatic 24-21 comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles (8-3).

The veteran quarterback not only erased a 21-point deficit against one of the NFL’s toughest defenses, but he also made franchise history in the process. Prescott finished with 354 passing yards, two touchdowns through the air, and another on the ground — numbers that helped spark a rally after Dallas found itself down 21-0 in the first half.

As the offense found its rhythm, Prescott officially passed Tony Romo to become the Cowboys’ all-time leading passer, moving to 34,378 career yards. Romo previously held the record at 34,183, with Troy Aikman sitting third on the list.

Despite the historic achievement, when asked how the Cowboys clawed back from the early deficit, Prescott’s focus remained on the mentality that sparked the turnaround.

“Brotherhood — one another. You know we got that touchdown before having win halftime and we talked about it like we've only been hurting ourselves. We know what we're capable of doing. Come out, stay focused, stick together, and we can win this thing. Nobody blinked. Everybody believed it. We got it done.” Prescott said.

The game also carried emotional weight for Prescott, who was playing at home for the first time since the passing of Marshawn. When asked what he carried into the matchup, he acknowledged the true significance.

“Yeah, one love. That was from Marshawn right there. I know he helped us get that one, Prescott added. “Defense played a hell of a game. Time and time again, they gave us opportunities. We couldn't have done it without them. Yeah, this was fun. This was a great division game, great division win.”

The win improved Dallas to 5-5-1, extended Prescott’s home streak against NFC East opponents to 19 games, just one shy of Tom Brady’s NFL record, and showcased a growing identity for this Cowboys team.

With the defense tightening late and Prescott rewriting the franchise record books, Dallas may have secured not just a crucial win, but a defining moment that could set the tone for the rest of their season. If Prescott continues to pair elite production with the leadership he displayed on Sunday, the Cowboys’ resurgence may only be beginning.