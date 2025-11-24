The Dallas Cowboys were able to complete a big comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles, getting the 24-21 victory. It was rough to start the first half for the Cowboys, as they found themselves down 21-0 at one point. It wasn't until late in the second quarter that the Cowboys scored their first points of the game, and that's all they needed to see.

From there, the Cowboys scored a touchdown in the third quarter and then one in the fourth quarter. In the end, the Cowboys hit a field goal with three seconds left, which gave them a win. After the game, Dak Prescott shared that their belief was the one thing that helped them to complete the comeback.

“That game was needed,” Prescott said via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “Never blinked. Never had any doubt. A thousand percent believed from the beginning. I’m telling guys, ‘Believe. Believe.’ And then there was a moment in the fourth quarter where (Tyler Booker) goes, ‘Believe.’ And I go: ‘I know.’”

Prescott had a big game, as he completed 23 of his 36 passes for 354 yards, two touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, and one interception. No one could guard George Pickens, as he finished with nine receptions for 146 yards and one touchdown.

Not only was the offense on point in the second half, but the defense showed up when they needed it. They forced the Eagles into two turnovers, with the big one coming from Saquon Barkley when he fumbled.

The Cowboys are now 5-5-1, and their chances to make the playoffs are very much still alive. They'll have to continue to win games, but with a comeback victory, as they had against a divisional opponent, they could keep that momentum going into the rest of the season. If they keep that belief like Prescott had, anything can happen.