The Dallas Cowboys defense begin a new era with Matt Eberflus coming in as the new defensive coordinator. Defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa has been positive towards his new coach.

Eberflus joined the Cowboys in January after an underwhelming stint as head coach of the Chicago Bears. He coached the team for three seasons from 2022 to 2024, finishing with a 14-32 record. The team fired him midway through last season. His best showing was in 2023 when the Bears finished 7-10.

Eberflus has been adapting to life with the Cowboys during the team's OTAs this summer. While Dallas progresses through the offseason as they prepare for the upcoming season, Odighizuwa had words of confidence for Eberflus, per team reporter Jon Machota.

“Just based on some of the things we’re being asked to do right now, I was going back and watching some of the tape from last year and I’m like, ‘If I was doing the stuff we’re being coached to do now, I’m making this play, I’m making that play.’ Just seeing there are going to be a lot more opportunities based on the stuff he’s having us do,” Odighizuwa said.

What lies ahead for Osa Odighizuwa, Cowboys

It's clear that Matt Eberflus is looking for a breath of fresh air after having a lack of success with the Bears. Now with the Cowboys, he will look to have that as Osa Odighizuwa is confident that he'll flourish with the organization.

Odighizuwa has been with the Cowboys since the team drafted him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has an active presence in the team's defense, making 172 tackles, 28 TFLs, 13.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles throughout 67 career appearances. In 2024, he made 47 tackles, five TFLs, 4.5 sacks, and a forced fumble after 17 games.

The Cowboys will look to return to playoff contention after missing the postseason with a 7-10 record last year. They dealt with injuries and inconsistent play, looking to start a new era with first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer, offensive coordinator Klayton Adams and Eberflus leading the direction.