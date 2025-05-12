The Dallas Cowboys traded for George Pickens, and it shocked plenty. However, NFL and SI insider Albert Breer broke down how the team managed to land him.

He explained that Dallas didn't pick a single wide receiver with either of its nine draft picks. Not to mention, CeeDee Lamb needs a clear No. 2 option, or at least 1B next to him.

Luckily, Pickens was in a bit of a contract dilemma. He seemed to be displeased with his usage in Pittsburgh. After all, they were a gritty football team.

The Steelers are a smash-mouth football team that doesn't throw the ball too often. However, when Pickens had opportunities to make a play, he did just that.

Still, Breer added some more specifics on how the trade took place.

“The Cowboys did their homework there, too, as they always would, going back into their reports on him from the 2022 draft, pulling on connections at Georgia, and also whatever they could gather from Pickens’s three years in Pittsburgh (Stephen Jones and Mike Tomlin served together on the competition committee),” Breer said.

“What they came back with was an assessment that Pickens was fiery in a lot of ways, and hope that he could grow in a new environment.”

Albert Breer sees Cowboys and George Pickens working out

Although Pickens has had some issues with his temperament, the talent is too good to be true. Not to mention, the Cowboys can have an explosive offense.

They did just that in 2023, where they were Top 5 in scoring throughout the season. Dak Prescott and Lamb are proven players at their respective positions.

Adding Pickens to the mix adds more juice.

That's exactly how Cowboys COO Stephen Jones feels. He explained via Breer how landing Pickens could unlock another potential No. 1 receiver.

“He’s just a dynamic receiver,” Jones said. “Everybody says we’re looking for a [number] two. I mean, George can be a one. He’s got that type of talent, he’s got unbelievable ball-tracking ability, he’s got plenty of juice, and he’s a fiery competitor.

“And we love that, he plays with an edge, and we think he’d be a good fit for our team.”

The fiery mentality can be a great thing if it's controlled. That will be a big question heading into 2025. If he keeps his temper under control, they might've lucked out following the trade.

For instance, Lamb was hyped for the Cowboys landing Pickens.

He can be a great addition to Brian Schottenheimer's offensive scheme as his first season of head coaching comes underway.