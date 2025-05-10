The Dallas Cowboys stirred up the NFL world this week by acquiring George Pickens through a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now CeeDee Lamb is making headlines with a cryptic response that has fans buzzing.

The Dallas offense is looking explosive headed into the 2025 season, but Lamb's message on X, formerly Twitter, suggests there's more than just talent brewing in the locker room.

Three days after news of the trade broke, Lamb took to his social media account to issue a response to the news.

“Kid you not; can't express it enough. It's no ego here.”

The post, ambiguous yet revealing, seems to send a clear signal– Lamb welcomes Pickens and is ready to share the spotlight– a rarity among elite wide receivers. Given concerns about Pickens' attitude in Pittsburgh, Lamb's statement may be aimed at silencing any critics before any drama begins in Dallas.

Cowboys' trade for George Pickens makes exciting duo with CeeDee Lamb

The trade itself sent shockwaves through the league. The Cowboys gave up a 2026 third-round pick and 2027 fifth-rounder to land Pickens while also receiving a 2026 sixth-rounder in return. While some fans question Pickens' maturity, his on-field production and raw talent make him a valuable deep threat addition to the Dallas offense.

Lamb, coming off his third consecutive season with more than 100 receptions, is already one of the NFL's most productive wideouts. With more than 1,000 yards in four straight seasons and a First Team All-Pro nod in 2023, his leadership will be critical in helping Pickens adjust and thrive.

The Cowboys are clearly building through Lamb, and with Pickens stretching out the field, defenses should have trouble containing both.

The chemistry between these new teammates will be crucial for success in 2025. If the tone of Lamb's tweet is any indication, the two are starting off on the right foot. As long as the locker room stays focused and ego-free, this offensive unit could be among the league's best.

With a superstar duo now headlining the Cowboys receiving corps, all eyes are on Dallas to deliver.