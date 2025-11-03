The Dallas Cowboys are prepping to take on the Arizona Cardinals for a fun Monday Night Football clash on ESPN. This matchup comes ahead of a very important NFL Trade Deadline for a lot of teams, and Jerry Jones and his team could be in the market to make some moves to improve their chances of making the playoffs.

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Cowboys could be gearing up for something by Tuesday.

Are the Cowboys gearing up for any last-minute moves before the trade deadline?@AdamSchefter has the latest news ✍️ pic.twitter.com/ZWciiTACGm — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Jerry Jones told Sirius Radio today that he did expect to have a trade done by tomorrow,” Schefter told Scott Van Pelt on ESPN. “Obviously, the Cowboys are looking for some defensive help, so that is the expectation by the deadline that the Cowboys should be able to pull off at least one trade. They are having discussions about other deals, but Dallas is in the market to upgrade that defense.”

The Cowboys' defense has been abysmal to begin the season. They are allowing an average of 31.3 points per game, which is 31st in the NFL, only in front of the Cincinnati Bengals. The Cowboys also allow the second-worst total yardage per game at over 400 yards per game. Again, only the Bengals are worse. It is no secret that if the Cowboys want to make a mark on this season, then they must improve the defense in any way possible. Having the worst defense in the NFC is not going to get them very far; however, they are a win tonight away from improving to 4-4-1. Anything is possible.

It cannot be easy for the Cowboys to see the Philadelphia Eagles make so many moves even after winning a Super Bowl last year. On Monday, they traded for Jaelan Phillips from the Miami Dolphins.

According to Jordan Schultz, the Cowboys are linked to Trey Hendrickson and Bradley Chubb ahead of the deadline. Adding one of those two would be an immediate upgrade to the defense.