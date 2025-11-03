The Dallas Cowboys have been up and down so far on the 2025 NFL season, currently sitting at 3-4-1 ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup against the lowly Arizona Cardinals. While the Cowboys' offense has mostly been electric, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, their defense has not held up its end of the bargain, leading the team to its current mediocre record.

Recently, team owner Jerry Jones stopped by SiriusXM NFL Radio with ESPN personality and noted Cowboys critic Stephen A. Smith, and got one hundred percent honest on the public perception that he puts generating headlines above winning football games on his priority list.

“What you do is a little bit of my philosophy. Controversy. I'm serious. I'm dead serious. Not serial killing. Not that. But controversy. The Dallas Cowboys probably have the kind of interest that we have in no small part because we stay out front and we stay controversial. When it gets slow, I stir that s*** up. Fact. I just want to be relevant. I just want you to be looking at us,” said Jones, per Jon Machota of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

“Now, I don't think that has ever kept us from scoring a touchdown. I don't think it has kept us from having a football player. I don't think it has ever kept us from having the financial wherewithal to get a football player,” he added.

A candid admission from Jerry Jones

Cowboys fans would certainly disagree with the closing portion of Jones' statement, as his apparent desire to create a media circus on the Micah Parsons front this offseason directly led to the team having to trade their best player, which certainly has cost them some wins this year.

Dallas has certainly done a good job of staying in the headlines if that is their goal, although winning football games has not been as successful an endeavor, as the Cowboys look poised to miss the playoffs for a second straight year.

The Cowboys and Cardinals are slated to kick off at 8:15 PM ET.