The Dallas Cowboys will be facing the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football, and they will be getting a key player back on their offensive line, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“The Cowboys activated C Cooper Beebe from Reserve/Injured-Designated for Return on Monday. He’ll play tonight,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This is good news for Dak Prescott, as he'll have extra protection for this game and in the future. Prescott has already been playing well, and things could even get scarier for opposing defenses if he has extra time in the pocket. Not only will Beebe help in pass protection, but he should be able to open up holes for the running game.

Beebe has been a full participant in practice, so he should be a full go against the Cardinals, a team that has not had much success on defense this season. This should be another game where Prescott is able to take advantage of their weaknesses and establish their offense early.

With Beebe healthy, the Cowboys' offense can finally take shape and reach the level that they expected coming into the season. The only thing the Cowboys need to do at this point is find some juice on defense, where they've struggled the most this season.

Cowboys looking to improve at the trade deadline

The Cowboys have the assets to make some moves before the trade deadline, and it looks like they may be aggressive when it comes to adding talent. Jerry Jones noted that he is working on trades for the team, and it will be interesting to see what they end up getting. It seems like they're looking for defensive help, which is no surprise after seeing how they've been inconsistent on that side of the ball.

There are a few players who could be on the Cowboys' list, and they're open to attaching their own players in the deals, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Arden Key, the Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, and the Raiders' Malcolm Koonce are among the edge rushers who could be traded. Dallas also appears to be open to trading 2023 first-round DT Mazi Smith, who has only played in five games this season,” Rapoport wrote on X.

Unfortunately, the Eagles have already traded for Phillips, but the Cowboys still have several players whom they could look at.