The Dallas Cowboys will have many watchful eyes wondering who they take at No. 12 overall. This upcoming 2025 NFL Draft presents newer scrutiny for the franchise. Brian Schottenheimer can now make draft decisions as head coach — but still must collaborate with owner/general manager Jerry Jones.

Fans will observe if the new Jones/Schottenheimer collaboration can strike big at 12th overall. But Dallas has other picks to think about — from No. 44 in the second round to the 247th selection of the seventh.

That's where the potential sleepers come in. The Cowboys have found hidden gems outside of the first round before. DaRon Bland comes to mind as a fifth rounder. Even Dak Prescott was a non-first rounder by falling to the fourth round in 2016. Franchise legend Jason Witten came outside of the first round too — as a third rounder.

Dallas has multiple areas to address. These three sleepers can fill those needs outside of pick No. 12. First up for Dallas is…

Cowboys address RB help through Dylan Sampson

Frisco, Texas native Ashton Jeanty of Boise State is the popular choice for Dallas. Jeanty is compared to past Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott. The Boise State legend even asked for Jones to draft him.

But signs now indicate the Heisman Trophy finalist won't be available after selection No. 6 — as Jeanty is trending to the Las Vegas Raiders. Dallas must come up with a contingency plan at RB if this is the case.

Dylan Sampson is a dynamic option post Jeanty. The Tennessee Volunteers star lacks the power and stamina of Jeanty. But Sampson is a twitchier back who brings some of the best cutting ability in this class.

“Sampson separates himself from other backs in the class with an impressive feel for timing, spacing and blocking scheme,” said NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein in his evaluation of the Southeastern Conference star.

Sampson is an instinctive back holding a second to third round grade. We'll call for Dallas to grab him at 76th overall in the third.

Cowboys hand CeeDee Lamb needed help

Dallas also must hand Prescott a new weapon in the air attack. Even though Schottenheimer will emphasize pounding the rock. But his offense is known to hit wide receivers immediately. The Cowboys need a fleet-footed option if this is the case. And one who takes pressure off CeeDee Lamb.

Elic Ayomanor of Stanford looks ready for a WR2 role to start his career. He brings needed long speed with his 4.44 time in the 40-yard dash. He'll win Schottenheimer and Prescott over with his knack for executing catches in traffic.

Ayomanor rises as a new red zone option for this offense. But watch the 2023 film against Colorado to find out how dominating Ayomanor can be. The native of Medicine Hat, Alberta in Canada could fall to the fourth round in a loaded WR class.

Cowboys add new height at cornerback

Bland is better suited for nickelback duties. Trevon Diggs remains CB1 for Dallas. But this defense needs an extra long, fast CB next to both.

Shavon Revel Jr. deserves a phone call during draft weekend from the Cowboys office. The East Carolina standout brings an intriguing blend of towering size (6-foot-2) and coverage speed. Zierlein adds Revel is “disruptive” the moment he jams a wide receiver. That gives new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus a new press man option next to Diggs.

Revel brings long arms too that can swat passes. He's dropping in the draft, though, following his September ACL tear. But the physical attributes are there for him to compete immediately here. He'd become a great value in the fifth.