The Dallas Cowboys must find a new way to reignite a stagnant offense from 2024. So new offensive coordinator Klayton Adams presented this unique, but fiery motive. He wants this offense to deliver a “violence” goal.

Adams shared his vision with Cowboys reporter Tommy Yarrish Wednesday. The new OC under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer wants all his guys to “create violence” when they're on the field.

“The same thing that I want from every player on offense, and that is to create violence in the game,” Adams said.

Adams outlined what he means by the violent approach.

“Be aggressive, run, hit, I think that every decision that we make schematically needs to lean that direction,” Adams said. “So if there's a gray area, what is going to allow these guys to play more free and run and hit and be violent?”

He's one of two new coordinators this fall in Dallas. New Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus already outlined his own vision — take the ball away. Adams wants a defensive-like approach for his unit.

Adams believes he'll fit right in with working under Schottenheimer. The new Cowboys head coach has control of the offense. Adams isn't lined up to call the plays from the booth or headset.

Can new Cowboys OC create aggressive offense?

Adams shared how he's equipped to handle his newest league gig. He described it as a process involving meshing ideas, but Schottenheimer having final say as head coach.

“I think it would be dumb on my part to try to force a lot of things on that call sheet that he doesn't want to call or he doesn't feel comfortable calling.” Adams explained.

Adams, though, looks bound to rely on the running game with Schottenheimer. He comes with an offensive line coach's background. OL coaches historically want to run it down the throats of defenses.

Dallas will need a new running back to spark that vision. But Adams is energized about creating some “violent” goals for the Cowboys' offense alongside Schottenheimer.

“We're really excited. I'm very excited to work with him and just to continue to learn each other a little bit,” Adams said. “We're going to get out into some practices and talk through some things and I'm going to see some things differently, he's going to see some things differently, and it's going to be a growing process.”

Adams concludes he aims to be “problem solvers” alongside Schottenheimer and the offensive staff. The 42-year-old has never earned the full on label of offensive coordinator. The University of Colorado once handed him the job of run game coordinator in 2018. Adams arrives after running the Arizona Cardinals offensive line for the past two seasons.