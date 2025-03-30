As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft, a position that most have mentioned as a need for the team is the running back position, even after signing Javonte Williams and Mile Sanders. While the Cowboys have been connected to Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, an NFL.com draft analyst advises the team to trade down if the star isn't there.

Chad Reuter of NFL.com would propose a mock trade for the NFL Draft that if Jeanty is not there, Dallas should trade with the Denver Broncos and move down from No. 12 to No. 20, but they would receive the 51st overall pick for a fifth-rounder.

“The Cowboys could move down for the third time in five years if running back Ashton Jeanty is not available when Dallas is on the clock at No. 12 overall. The Cowboys landed star defender Micah Parsons in 2021 after trading with the Eagles, and last year, they grabbed left tackle Tyler Guyton after a swap with Detroit. The Cowboys could stand pat and pick Golden or McMillan at 12, too, but a mid-second-round selection may be enough to induce a drop down the board. Golden or Emeka Egbuka could be available at No. 20, as could another well-regarded back in Omarion Hampton.”

Still, Jeanty seems like a “prime candidate” for the team if he is available as even ESPN's Field Yates made the connection.

“The Cowboys must address the offensive line in this draft, and they would also be a prime candidate to pick Jeanty if he slides to No. 12 — even after agreeing to a deal with Javonte Williams.”

If the Cowboys can't get Ashton Jeanty, what other running back is there?

While Jeanty put on a show each week with Boise State last season, rushing for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns, there could be a chance he isn't there. This leads to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. believing the Cowboys should draft UNC running back Omarion Hampton.

“No change on my Cowboys pick projection from my last mock draft,” Kiper wrote. “Hampton actually firmed up his first-round case at the combine, running a 4.46-second 40-yard dash and leaping 10 feet, 10 inches in the broad jump. He is a home run hitter who could spark something in this Dallas running game, which has been dormant for the past two campaigns.”

The Cowboys averaged 4.0 yards per carry over that time, tied for fourth worst in the league,” Kiper continued. “So, even after signing Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders to low-risk deals, I still think the Cowboys could draft Hampton. He is the kind of difference-maker they need at the position. He rushed for 3,164 yards and 30 touchdowns over the past two seasons.”

At any rate, Dallas looks to improve in every aspect heading into the NFL Draft and the upcoming season as last go-around, the team had a 7-10 record which put them third in the NFC East.