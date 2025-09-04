The Green Bay Packers recently shook up the NFL world by trading for disgruntled Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons. The move figures to vault Green Bay into Super Bowl contention, turning their defensive line into one of the best units anywhere in the NFL.

In exchange for Parsons, the Packers had to pay a hefty price, giving up multiple first round picks along with defensive lineman Kenny Clark, who has unfairly been treated as an afterthought in the trade by some.

Recently, Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley had some touching words about Clark as he prepares to begin his tenure with the Cowboys.

“I’m forever grateful to Kenny. You can’t ask for a better situation to walk into than I did with a veteran like Kenny. I mean, I absolutely love the guy,” said Hafley, per Ryan Wood of USA Today on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

“He is what you dream up every pro to be, from the meeting room, to how he practices, to how he takes coaching,” he added. “I mean, the guy is just incredible. So that is not going to be replaced. That's Kenny. That's who he is. That's rare.”

Clark will now be contributing those valuable qualities to the Dallas Cowboys, who will kick off their season on Sunday night against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Packers are hoping that Parsons will be healthy when they take the field on Sunday. Parsons has been dealing with a back issue recently, but the expectation at this point is that he will be in uniform on Sunday to make his Green Bay debut.

As previously mentioned, the Packers have now had Super Bowl expectations placed on them in the wake of the trade, and they'll get a good early season test on Sunday when they host the Detroit Lions at 4:25 PM ET from Lambeau Field.