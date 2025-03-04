Things are looking up for the Denver Broncos. And their offseason could include a key trade. Also, here is one free agent who can help fill the Broncos’ biggest offseason need.

If the Broncos are going to take the next step after a playoff season in 2024, they will need to add a playmaker to help young quarterback Bo Nix.

And the player the Broncos need to sign in Texans’ wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Yes, there are important injury concerns with Diggs. But he is worth the gamble for the Broncos.

WR Stefon Diggs should be a priority sign for Broncos

The concern about a decline for Diggs didn’t come to fruition this past season, as noted by Pro Football Focus.

“Playing in an offense where he was no longer the top target didn't hinder Diggs' effectiveness,” PFF wrote. “The star wideout was on pace to extend his streak of seasons with a PFF receiving grade above 75.0 and a drop rate below 10% on catchable passes before a season-ending ACL tear.”

Of course, the type of injury and the timing of it make Diggs a question mark heading into the season.

“That type of injury for an older player who wins with lateral agility will make for an interesting free-agent dance,” PFF wrote. “Diggs’ situation has shades of Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agency period in 2023, when he tore his ACL in the Super Bowl in 2021 and did not play in 2022 before signing a one-year, $15 million fully guaranteed contract.”

But that’s part of the good thing for the Broncos. Diggs will likely be forced to sign a one-year deal at a somewhat reasonable price tag of $16 million.

Also, he will likely get better as the year goes along as his knee gets stronger. Since the Broncos have a playoff mindset, this works into their plans.

Diggs would fit what head coach Sean Payton said the Broncos need, according to his comments on Up & Adams via athlonsports.com.

“We do the evaluation of our team, and the purpose of that is then to establish what we call musts, needs, and wants,” Payton said. “So, who are our musts? I would say we need a “Joker.” And a Joker, now, can be a tight end that is exceptional. They have to be elite receivers that play tight end or running back, and then you get the matchups.”

And while the joker role probably means more like a hybrid running back or tight end, signing Diggs would allow the Broncos to pursue this type of player in the draft, according to denverpost.com.

“Sometimes, a draft might only have maybe a candidate or two at one of those positions,” Payton said. “Certainly, you hit a couple of positions that fit into the ‘must’ realm, and yet I would say, ‘Not at all costs.’ It has to be something that makes sense when we are either signing them in free agency or drafting them. But, it is a priority.”

And the Broncos still need a runner.

“I’ve been part of drafts where we have selected runners high,” Payton said. “Is it a priority for us? I think certainly improving our running game is going to be a priority and we feel like we have the right offensive line and the right group of players to give us a chance at that. This draft has a number of runners in it, and it’s just a matter of what you are looking for.”

Getting Diggs could also put the Broncos on target to seek Penn State TE Tyler Warren in the draft.

What does Steforn Diggs have left in the tank?

Diggs will turn 31 years old before the 2025 season begins. That’s usually an age where wide receivers don’t have as much to offer a high-powered offense.

But remember that Diggs is only two years removed from a season where he had 1,183 yards with eight touchdowns and his fourth straight Pro Bowl. It’s not a stretch to think he could still be an impact player.

Route running is another factor in his favor. Diggs remains one of the NFL’s most-respected route technicians.

However, Diggs also has a reputation. After a loss to the Bengals in the 2022 playoffs, Diggs tweeted, “”Want me to be okay with losing ? Nah … Want me to be okay with our level of play when it's not up to the standard ? Nah … It's easy to criticize my reaction more than the result.”

He also complained about his role at times, during his time in Buffalo, according to espn.com.

“I'm gonna be honest, it's frustrating,” Diggs said. “I got to do a lot of things to get open, and then a lot of things got to go right for me to get the ball. Y'all know how much of a competitor I am, and I like to play at a high level, and I always want it to happen, and even if it doesn't, when it doesn't materialize, I definitely get a little discouraged at a moment, but then I got to shake back, cause I always look at it like, my team still needs me.”