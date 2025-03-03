The Denver Broncos showed promising signs of growth during the 2024 NFL season. But head coach Sean Payton isn't satisfied yet. In a recent press conference, Payton made it clear that while he acknowledges the team's progress, there's still much work to be done.

“We don't shy away from it,” Payton said. “Our expectations are high, and I am encouraged with some of the things that we did this past season, and yet, we are still hungry for more.”

Coach Payton is well-known for his demanding standards, a reputation that preceded his arrival in Denver. Since taking over on the Broncos' sideline, Payton has been slowly and steadily rebuilding a franchise that had fallen on hard times as of late.

Broncos looking to build off of 2024 season

The 2024 season saw the Broncos make significant strides, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. While not yet elite, the Broncos showed flashes of being high-powered under rookie quarterback Bo Nix.

Nix, who was runner-up for Offensive Rookie of the Year, showed glimpses of greatness. General manager George Paton acknowledges the importance of developing the young quarterback, but he knows a team needs to be built around Nix as well.

“We have a few years obviously, but you always want to build and we want to build the right way, build the best team around the quarterback,” said Paton. “That's just our process moving forward — the best defense, the best special teams, the best offense. Explosive elements, of course we want to do that, but just build the best team around the quarterback. Maybe you're a little bit more aggressive as you move on in [Nix's] career.”

The Broncos are ready to take advantage of their offseason. While 2024 was a positive season for Denver, Payton wants to continue looking forward, emphasizing that past accomplishments guarantee nothing in the NFL's competitive landscape.

“It's only a team on the rise if we take advantage of this offseason,” said Paton. “Like Sean said, nothing's guaranteed moving forward. We made the playoffs. We lost in the Wild Card. You start over, and that's what we're doing. We're starting over. Our sole focus is just upgrading this team each and every day.”