The Denver Broncos have suffered a vicious one-two blow all within the same time span. They lost QB Bo Nix to a broken ankle after their 33-30 win in the Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills. Then they lost to the New England Patriots 10-7 in the AFC Championship.

Now, there is insight into Nix's reaction when he found out about his injury, per Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. After defeating the Bills, Nix was jubilant as can be, until he found out he had broken his ankle.

“It's a bummer,” Nix said. “It's crushing, it's defeating.”

As a result, Nix wasn't available to play in the AFC Championship. Instead, the Broncos went with Jarrett Stidham. Altogether, Stidham threw for 133 passing yards and one touchdown pass.

During the season, Nix threw for 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns. Additionally, he has a pass completion rate of 63.4% and a QB rating of 87.8. It's also reported that Nix had a preexisting condition that made his injury likely to happen. This was based on conversations between doctors and head coach Sean Payton.

However, Nix refuted that assertion on Wednesday, per Josh Alper of NBC Sports.com. Despite some concern, Nix says that he isn't injury-prone.

“With the durability, it’s been about, I’d say four years, probably over 60 games straight of me getting to play and not missing games,” Nix said, via Luca Evans of the Denver Post.

Recently, Nix underwent a successful surgery and is now recovering. The Broncos ultimately finished the season at 14-3 and were the AFC West champions.