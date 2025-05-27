The Denver Broncos are honoring one of their most respected players. Former wide receiver Demaryius Thomas is getting inducted into the team's Ring of Fame, per the team's social media.

Thomas made the Pro Bowl five times in his lengthy NFL career. He was part of the team's Super Bowl championship season in 2015. He also played for the New York Jets and Houston Texans.

“Demaryius Thomas' election to the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame — in his first year of eligibility — is a testament to the indelible mark he left on our organization and community,” Broncos owners Greg Penner and Carrie Walton Penner said in a statement. “One of the most beloved players and greatest wide receivers in franchise history, Demaryius inspired our fans with breathtaking athleticism, record-setting performances and a joyful, infectious spirit. While we wish ‘D.T.' was with us to celebrate this special moment, we look forward to honoring Demaryius alongside his Super Bowl 50 teammates during an unforgettable Alumni Weekend.”

Thomas tragically died in 2021, when he was found in his home unresponsive. It was later revealed he had a seizure disorder, per The Athletic.

Demaryius Thomas made his mark with the Broncos

Thomas ranks second in Broncos franchise history in receiving yards, with 9,055. He was part of some special teams in Denver. The former Bronco also is second in receiving touchdowns, and third in career receptions for the franchise.

Thomas will be recognized officially as a Ring of Fame member on October 19. That is when the Broncos hold their alumni weekend this season. Denver is playing the New York Giants on that day.

Thomas was drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Broncos. He was selected 22nd overall, after playing his college football at Georgia Tech. He was twice named Second-Team All-Pro for Denver, in 2013 and 2014.

Broncos fans will surely be showing up to support Thomas' induction into the team Ring of Fame.