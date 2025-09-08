The Denver Broncos beat the Tennessee Titans 20-12 to move to 1-0 on the young NFL season. While they got the desired result, the Denver offense left a lot to be desired. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix had two interceptions and a fumble, which Sean Payton said was not all the quarterback's fault.

“Sean Payton on Broncos QB Bo Nix taking accountability last night, saying he can't turn the ball over with a defense this good: ‘I appreciate Bo, him saying that and yet, man, part of that is on the play-caller,'” Payton said, per Luca Evans of the Denver Post.

Payton calls the plays for Nix and the Broncos' offense, so he is pointing the finger at himself here. While the second-year quarterback was not strong, his coach believes he left him out to dry. Regardless, a win is a win, and they will look to improve for the Week 2 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Broncos had a lot of hype coming out of the preseason, and the defense lived up to it. They did not allow a touchdown in Cam Ward's debut for the Titans, helping the Denver offense rebound from their four turnovers. Despite scoring only 20 points in the game, they were able to win and start on the right foot.

The Broncos' defense allowed 133 total yards and forced two turnovers of their own to help secure the win. They also stopped the Titans' offense late in the first half, which ended in a Courtland Sutton touchdown to give them the lead. Patrick Surtain II won Defensive Player of the Year last year, and that award could come from the Denver defense again.

The Broncos face the Colts, which may be a tougher matchup than originally anticipated, in Week 2. Can Nix and Payton stop the turnovers and secure a second win?