Confidence in the Mile High City has reached its highest point in a decade after the Denver Broncos secured the AFC West title and the conference's top seed. Ending a long drought since their Super Bowl 50 victory, the team finished the regular season with an impressive 14-3 record. This resurgence has been led by second-year quarterback Bo Nix, who recently received a major endorsement from franchise legend Peyton Manning.

Speaking on ESPN's “This Is Football,” Manning praised the young passer's maturity, stating, “I'm a Bo fan. What he's done this early in his career says a lot about him. The team believes in him. He's very honest with himself.”

Manning emphasized that Nix has proven to be a “solid, winning quarterback,” providing the stability the organization had been searching for since Manning's own retirement.

Despite the regular-season success, legendary analysts believe the young signal-caller must elevate his play for the postseason. Chris Tomasson reported on X that Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner says Bo Nix must be “more aggressive” for the Broncos to have success in the playoffs.

Other former stars also weighed in, with Tony Romo calling Nix a “franchise quarterback” but noting that “every quarterback is trying to get more consistency.” Joe Theismann added that while Nix has “matured extremely well,” fans should remember that truly mastering the position is often a multi-year process.

While the offense prepares for the divisional round, the coaching staff is facing significant interest from across the league. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is expected to participate in four head coaching interviews during the team's playoff bye week.

Joseph, who has overseen a top-five defensive unit that allowed only 18.3 points per game, is scheduled to meet with the Raiders, Cardinals, Giants, and Titans. This rare opportunity for interviews during the postseason is made possible by the Broncos' status as the number one seed, granting the staff extra time to manage external interest while maintaining focus on their championship pursuit.

The upcoming divisional matchup will serve as the ultimate test for Nix as he looks to validate the praise from Manning and silence the remaining skeptics.