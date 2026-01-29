The Denver Broncos are going to be thinking “what if” for a very long time. Bo Nix breaking his ankle against the Buffalo Bills is truly heartbreaking; however, if you saw the AFC Championship against the New England Patriots, you saw that there was not much more that Nix would have been able to do in that snowy defensive battle.

Earlier this week, after the loss, Broncos head coach Sean Payton talked about Nix's injury past to the media. As it turns out, Nix is not a fan of Payton's comments.

“Sean (Payton) shouldn’t have said how many surgeries I’ve had because he doesn’t know,” Nix said to the media.

Here is what Payton told the media on Tuesday that Nix was referring to.

“What was found was a condition that was predisposed – they always find a little more when they go in,” Payton said. “It wasn't a matter of if, it was a matter of when. When you look at the play and you're trying to evaluate it – the operating surgeon said that this was going to happen sooner than later. Now, you go about the rehab, proper orthotics, all those things.”

The relationship between the head coach and quarterback must be perfect to be successful. If there is any tension between Payton and Nix, they must squash it immediately. The Broncos are too talented a team for any tension to get in the way.

According to Nix, he should be healthy about 4-6 weeks and ready to begin offseason training.