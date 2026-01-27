The Denver Broncos' main concern after the AFC Championship loss to the New England Patriots is to make sure that starting quarterback Bo Nix has a healthy offseason. There is no need to rush the process of return, and the hope is that Nix can return at the start of next season.

Nix broke his ankle in the win over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Broncos head coach Sean Payton has now said that there was a preexisting concern that led to the ankle injury.

“What was found was a condition that was predisposed – they always find a little more when they go in,” Payton said. “It wasn't a matter of if, it was a matter of when. When you look at the play and you're trying to evaluate it – the operating surgeon said that this was going to happen sooner than later. Now, you go about the rehab, proper orthotics, all those things.”

Payton followed up by discussing Nix's future and how he believes the current injury won't be a concern for the future because of the way he plays on the field.

“So listen, he'll rehab his tail off and get ready and get back to being healthy,” the head coach said. “I think for someone who runs with the ball, I think he's done a pretty good job of protecting himself, not all the time, but for the most part, he's done a pretty good job of sliding and understanding playing for another day.”

