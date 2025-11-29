The Denver Broncos are about to get a valuable presence back in their defense, as cornerback Patrick Surtain II is set to return against the Washington Commanders this Sunday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A partially torn pectoral muscle suffered in Denver’s 33–24 win over the Dallas Cowboys has kept the reigning Defensive Player of the Year out since Week 8. Surtain fully practiced on Thursday and Friday, and the team did not assign him a game designation, confirming he will be on the field for the Week 13 matchup at Northwest Stadium.

Surtain has recorded 27 tackles and nine pass breakups this season, but has yet to make an interception. However, that is largely a reflection of quarterbacks avoiding his side of the field. Surtain has missed just two other games in his career — one in 2021 and one last season — making this the longest stretch he has gone without playing. Before his injury, he missed only one defensive snap in eight games.

The 25-year-old All-Pro cornerback's absence lasted just three games, during which the Broncos went 3-0 and allowed only 13.7 points per game. With Surtain in the lineup, Denver’s top-ranked defense gains even more strength.

The Broncos currently rank third in the NFL in scoring defense and tied for third in passing defense, holding opposing quarterbacks to a league-low 46.7 rating. The team also leads the NFL with 49 sacks and ranks fourth in expected points added per play (EPA/play).

Surtain’s return also eases pressure on Riley Moss, who filled in during his absence. Alongside Surtain, linebacker Alex Singleton will be back after missing one game following surgery to remove a cancerous tumor on Nov. 7. Wide receiver Pat Bryant (shoulder) and outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (thumb) are full participants and expected to play. Outside linebacker Jonah Elliss (hamstring) is questionable, and tight end Nate Adkins (knee) will remain out.

The 9-2 Denver sits at the top of the AFC West but trails the 10-2 New England Patriots for the top seed in the conference. The return of Surtain will help the Broncos, who are on an eight-game winning streak — their longest since 2012 — maintain momentum during the crucial final six-game stretch of the regular season.