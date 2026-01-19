The Denver Broncos pulled out a dramatic victory in their divisional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. The Broncos were forced to go to overtime before they emerged with a 33-30 triumph that allowed them to advance to the AFC Championship Game.

While the Broncos were able to move on, they paid a big price as starting quarterback Bo Nix suffered a broken bone in his ankle and will require surgery. That means his season has come to an end. When they host the AFC title game against the New England Patriots, relatively untested Jarrett Stidham will be under center for head coach Sean Payton. Stidham has not started a game or thrown a pass in the NFL since the 2023 season.

The Patriots would seem to have a big advantage because they are led by MVP candidate Drake Maye, and he came out of the divisional playoff victory over the Houston Texans uninjured and ready to play.

Nevertheless, former NFL quarterback Nick Foles tried to provide some encouragement for the Broncos and their fans. He had played against the Patriots in Super Bowl LII following the 2017 season as the Philadelphia Eagles' backup quarterback. He led the Eagles to a 41-32 upset of the Patriots.

Article Continues Below

Foles delivered a tongue-in-cheek message on X that will get under the skin of Patriots supporters as well as put a smile on the faces of Broncos backers.

“Note for the Broncos and their fans,” Foles tweeted. “I know it has been an emotional 24 hours. I feel for Bo and the team, and I'm sending prayers for a strong recovery. A positive note going into the game versus the Patriots is that they struggle against backup QBs in championship-type games.”

Foles threw for 373 yards and 3 TDs in the victory, and he also caught a memorable 1-yard TD pass from tight end Trey Burton on a play called “Philly Special.”