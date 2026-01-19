The Denver Broncos are one win away from the Super Bowl, and now the road runs through Jarrett Stidham. Earlier this offseason, he turned down the New England Patriots to stay in Denver behind Bo Nix. Now, that choice brings him face-to-face with his former team, with everything on the line. According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Patriots showed real interest and had an offer on the table before Denver re-signed Stidham. On Sunday, that decision shifts from footnote to centerpiece.

Meanwhile, Denver earned this stage the hard way. The Broncos edged the Bills 33–30 in overtime in the Divisional Round to punch their ticket to the AFC Championship Game. Inside the stadium, the roar was constant. Still, the margins were thin. The cost was real. During the win, Bo Nix went down with an ankle injury and is out for the season. Still, he left his mark. Nix completed 26 of 46 passes for 279 yards with three touchdowns and added 29 rushing yards on 12 carries. He emptied the tank so the Broncos could keep dreaming.

Now, that dream shifts hands.

A Broncos moment years in the making

Sean Payton confirmed Jarrett Stidham will start the AFC title game, with Sam Ehlinger backing him up. For Stidham, it is his third season with the Broncos and his seventh year in the league. This is not a surprise cameo. Instead, it is a test. The Patriots system is familiar. Naturally, noise comes with the stage. Above all, the moment demands composure.

Stidham was drafted by the Patriots. Since then, his path has been defined by patience and preparation. He stayed ready. He stayed trusted. Payton believes that matters now. As a result, the Broncos’ game plan will be sharp, with quick reads and demanded discipline.

Meanwhile, the Patriots arrive with history and edge. The Broncos, by contrast, arrive with momentum and belief. One quarterback chose this path months ago, quietly and without guarantees. Now the lights are bright, the stakes are higher, and the road to the Super Bowl hangs on one arm. Can Jarrett Stidham finish the story he chose to start?