It has been an emotional week for Bo Nix and his wife, Izzy, since the Denver Broncos quarterback secured his first career playoff victory and a season-ending injury on the same day. Since then, the sensation has only intensified due to the overwhelming amount of support they have received.

Although Broncos fans are saddened by their team's decreased Super Bowl odds, they are more concerned with Nix's well-being. Izzy Nix verified that by showing off the growing number of get-well wishes her family continues to receive from the community since her husband's injury.

Izzy Nix has been displaying the love Bo has received all week since the news of his injury broke. Fans have been coming out in droves to support their quarterback, who truly left it all on the field to give the Broncos their first playoff victory since 2015.

Shortly after the win, the Broncos confirmed that Nix had broken his ankle at the end of the game, ending his season. Nix should be back by Week 1 of the 2026 season, but Denver's Super Bowl LX hopes took a significant blow with the update.

By beating the Bills, Nix became just the second quarterback drafted by the Broncos to win a playoff game, following Tim Tebow. The latter's lone postseason victory came in 2011, when he threw a thrilling game-winning touchdown pass to Demaryius Thomas to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Broncos turning to Jarrett Stidham amid Bo Nix injury

Without Nix, the Broncos have no choice but to resort to backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham for the rest of their playoff run. Stidham has just four career starts to his name, going 1-3 in those games.

Despite his inexperience, Sean Payton and Broncos reporters insist that the team will be fine under Stidham's guidance. Payton tried to instill hope in his fan base by telling reporters that Stidham is ready, after breaking the news of Nix's injury.

Like Nix, Stidham entered the league after playing college football at Auburn. He was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2019 and will be starting against them in the AFC Championship Game.

The 29-year-old Stidham has become a close friend of Nix's since the latter joined the Broncos in 2024. Payton had the option of finding a new backup quarterback in the 2025 offseason, but opted to keep Stidham on his roster.