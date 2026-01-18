The Denver Broncos advanced to the AFC Championship Game with a wild 33-30 OT victory over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. But Denver’s first playoff win in a decade came at a terrible cost. Bo Nix suffered a broken ankle on the Broncos’ final possession. The second-year quarterback will undergo season-ending surgery on Tuesday.

With Nix out, Jarrett Stidham will get the start for the Broncos in next Sunday’s Championship Game. And while the career backup has made just four starts in his six-year career, Sean Payton is confident in his QB.

Stidham will face the winner of the Houston Texans-New England Patriots divisional round clash in his first-ever postseason start. And while that may sound concerning to Broncos fans, Payton insists the former fourth-round pick is up for the challenge. “Just watch,” he said, per NFL.com.

“Yeah, he’s ready. He’s ready. I said this at the beginning of the season, I feel like I’ve got a 2 that’s capable of starting for a handful of- a number of teams. And I know he feels the same way. So, um, watch out,” Payton added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.