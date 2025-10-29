The Denver Broncos have had a resurgence this season. Despite some trials and tribulations, Denver currently leads the AFC West with a 6-2 record. They've ridden their amazing defense to become one of the best teams in the league. That being said, Denver had some clear weaknesses that they still need to address.

The natural area to look at is their offense. The Broncos' offense has been pretty hit-or-miss over the course of the season. Fans will naturally look towards the passing game and Bo Nix's inconsistency. However, their run game has not been as consistent as coach Sean Payton wants it to be. Because of that, they've been looking for ways to add to their run game.

It seems like the Broncos found their solution in the form of an unheralded tight end. Tom Pelissero reported that the Broncos have signed veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis.

“Back for more: Veteran TE Marcedes Lewis is signing with the Broncos practice squad, sources tell The Insiders,” Pelissero reported. “At age 41, Lewis returns for a 20th NFL season as the lone active member of the 2006 draft class.”

Rapoport reported that the Broncos have been looking for a blocking tight end to supplement their offense. Lewis, who last played for the Bears in 2024, made a name for himself as one of the premier blocking tight ends. He's most known for his time in Green Bay, where he became a mainstay due to his excellent blocking abilities.

The Broncos under Payton place a heavy emphasis on running the football. That, naturally, requires more big bodies to block for all of their run schemes. Having a good tight end dedicated to blocking like Lewis could open up opportunities for RJ Harvey and JK Dobbins to run the ball more.

Denver is coming off a huge win in Week 8, where they dismantled the Dallas Cowboys. It was a complete team win, with the defense shutting down the surprisingly potent Dallas offense and the offense humming behind RJ Harvey's three TDs. The only real black spot on the win is Pat Surtain's pectoral injury.