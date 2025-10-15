The Denver Broncos are coming off a huge win over the New York Jets in London, England. Elite defense helped the Broncos escape England with a win after sacking quarterback Justin Fields nine times.

The defense is going to get even stronger. Dre Greenlaw is one of the top linebackers in the NFL and returns to action after a thigh injury has kept him out. He has yet to debut as a Bronco.

Greenlaw has been designated to return from the IR. He now has 21 days to be active and can now practice with the team.

Before the injury that ended his San Francisco 49ers tenure, Greenlaw had some outstanding seasons. In 2022 and 2023, Greenlaw finished with at least 120 tackles. He has two career forced fumbles, three career interceptions, and 455 career tackles. He is going to bring a ton of veteran experience alongside Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad.

The defense is stacked with talent. Nik Bonitto leads the way with an impressive season. Pat Surtain II is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner and could repeat as he continues to be one of the top cornerbacks in the league. Talanoa Hufanga, Jonathan Cooper, and Zach Allen are some of the best talents in their respective positions.

Over their last three games, teams have seriously struggled to score on them. They have allowed a combined 31 points to the Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, and New York Jets. Who would have imagined that? This team was projected to be the best defense in the NFL, so this is no surprise.

The Broncos now take on rookie QB Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants on Sunday. The Broncos are favored to win at home in what could finally be a wake-up call for Dart, which he has yet to face. This Broncos defense will make it tough for him.