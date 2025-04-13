Courtland Sutton is preparing to enter a contract year but believes the Denver Broncos will offer him a new extension soon to keep him in the Mile High City for the foreseeable future. The former Pro Bowler has spent his entire time in the NFL with Denver thus far and feels that will still be the case by the end of his career.

After watching many of his peers ink new deals earlier in the offseason, Sutton is “optimistic” that he will sign a new contract soon. While his agents and managers go back-and-forth with the Broncos front office, the veteran said he thinks everything is “working in the right direction.”

“My team has had a really good conversation with the guys up there in the front office, and I think it's working in the right direction,” Sutton said to The Denver Post. “Ultimately, you just want to know you're working in the right direction. I think they see and have seen what I've brought to the team. I'm open and optimistic about the fact that I'll be able to be here for the rest of my career.”

The 2025 season will be the final of the four-year, $60.8 million extension Sutton signed in 2021. Should he land another deal, it would be his third with the Broncos since they drafted him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Courtland Sutton looks to join Broncos' list of recent extensions

If the Broncos work out a new deal with Sutton, the wideout will be the team's first extension of the 2025 offseason. However, they recently came to terms with an in-season $82 million extension with Garett Bolles in December 2024 and are one year removed from locking up Pat Surtain II with a $96 million deal. The moves made Surtain and Bolles two of the team's three highest-paid players.

At the start of free agency, Denver also re-signed defensive tackle D.J. Jones and backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham. The moves were the team's first two of the free agency period.

Sutton is not the only player on the roster eligible to sign an extension before training camps begin. Defensive end Zach Allen is also seeking a lucrative payday, while Alex Singleton, John Franklin-Myers, P.J. Locke, Nik Bonitto, Wil Lutz, and others are also eligible.