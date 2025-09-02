The Denver Broncos are making late-preseason moves that may have long-term impact. Ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, the Broncos brought in former Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn for a workout—a move signaling interest in adding depth and versatility to the backfield. The Vaughn workout gained traction not only because of his skill set, but due to ongoing comparisons to the great Darren Sproles, a player who thrived under head coach Sean Payton with the New Orleans Saints.

Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz posted on X, formerly Twitter, confirming Denver’s interest in Vaughn and referencing the connection to Sproles.

“The #Broncos worked out former #Cowboys RB Deuce Vaughn today, per source.

Sean Payton coached Darren Sproles in New Orleans and that was Vaughn’s comp coming into the league.”

Denver currently carries four running backs on the active roster, including J.K. Dobbins, Jaleel McLaughlin, R.J. Harvey, and Tyler Badie. However, none are on the practice squad, and with Dobbins returning from a major injury, the Broncos running back depth remains a concern. Vaughn, known for his explosive speed and receiving ability, could offer a unique skill set for Payton’s offense.

Drafted by Dallas in 2023, Vaughn was a standout at Kansas State with over 3,600 rushing yards and 43 total touchdowns. His NFL production has been limited, totaling just 110 rushing yards and 58 receiving yards across two seasons. Still, his agility and college resume keep him on the radar for teams like Denver seeking scheme fits.

The comparison to Sproles comes from more than just size. Both backs share Kansas State roots, have similar builds, and thrive in open space. Payton once built a hybrid “joker” role around the former three-time Pro Bowler while leading New Orleans to its first Super Bowl title, and with second-year quarterback Bo Nix coming off a promising rookie campaign, Denver could benefit from a similar undersized playmaker.