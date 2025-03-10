Maybe we should start calling Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton ‘Batman,' because it seems as though this offseason, Payton's mission will be to find his ‘Joker.' Of course, in NFL terms, a ‘Joker' is not a psychopathic, schizophrenic criminal mastermind in clown make-up. No, as Payton put it recently during an appearance on the Up & Adams Show, a ‘Joker' is a tight end or running back who has exceptional receiving ability.

Sean Payton cited Jimmy Graham, Alvin Kamara, Jeremy Shockey, Darren Sproles and Reggie Bush as examples of players who have occupied this role for him in the past, but this is a hybrid position that the Broncos have lacked since Payton took over as Denver's head coach ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Now, with free agency on the verge of officially kicking off, it looks as if Batman and Joker are in the same building. Suppose that means we can start calling Denver ‘Gotham City.'

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, two-time Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram, who was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars just a few days ago, is in Denver today visiting with the Broncos.

You could nitpick various areas of Evan Engram's game, but one attribute that is indisputable is that when healthy, he's one of the league's premier pass-catching tight ends. Consider, that in his last 43 games, Engram has caught 234 passes for 2,094 yard and 9 touchdowns. His 114 receptions were fourth-most in the NFL in 2023, and the 37th best mark in the history of the league.

Engram would certainly fit the mold that Sean Payton is looking for, but there's a pair of tight ends in the 2025 NFL Draft — Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland — who have been frequently mocked to the Broncos who would provide Sean Payton with a cheaper, younger, and potentially even better option. A Heath Ledger compared to Joaquin Phoenix, if you will.