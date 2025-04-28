Linebacker Dre Greenlaw does not have any All-Pro or Pro Bowl selections to his name. When the media and neutral fans talked about the San Francisco 49ers over the last five years, several players were often mentioned before him. Make no mistake, though, he is an X-factor when healthy. But that is the problem. The Denver Broncos free-agent acquisition continues to battle injuries.

NBC Sports Bay Area reported over the weekend that Greenlaw suffered a torn quadriceps while working out, jeopardizing his status for the start of the 2024-25 NFL season. However, KOA Colorado host and reporter Benjamin Allbright claims that a source close to the former fifth-round draft pick says the injury is actually a strain and will not impact his season.

The Athletic supports Allbright's report, but perhaps Broncos fans should wait before exhaling just in case. Though, if true, that is an incredibly lucky break.

What Dre Greenlaw could do for the Broncos

The 49er Faithful can attest to this man's importance. Greenlaw devastatingly tore his Achilles tendon in the first half of Super Bowl 58 while running back onto the field.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs obviously deserve their due, but San Francisco certainly could have used No. 57 in overtime. Denver boasted an upper-echelon defense last season, allowing a stingy 18.3 points per game (third-best), but the team's new LB can add more firepower and stability to the unit. Dre Greenlaw has recorded 60-plus solo tackles four times in his career and posted a 70-plus run defense grade in two separate seasons, per Pro Football Focus.

He has only played two games since his Super Bowl injury, however. He was shut down before the end of the 2024-25 campaign after returning in December, due to lingering Achilles issues. Another setback, even if it is not as serious as was originally reported, could make a true resurgence extremely challenging to attain.

The Broncos are hoping for some good news. They signed Greenlaw to a three-year, $31.5 million contract in March, outbidding the 49ers to acquire the galvanizing force. Management believes he can help the franchise build on last season's success with Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II and rookie quarterback Bo Nix. Now, he just needs to get on the gridiron and prove Denver right.