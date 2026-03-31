Denver Broncos general manager George Paton defended his aggressive approach to roster building at the NFL league meetings on Monday. He acknowledged his willingness to part with premium draft capital for proven talent, with the most recent example being the blockbuster trade for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Earlier in the month, the Broncos shipped the 30th overall pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for the talented wideout.

“He's one of the more explosive playmakers in the league, first and foremost,” said Paton. “Great makeup, great competitor. He'll fit in well with our room. … He just helps the room. He opens up the run game. He'll open it up for the other receivers. So we think he'll fit in well with the group. … It had to be a unique circumstance for us to do this, and we felt like this was too unique to pass up.”

Making moves during Broncos' championship window

The Broncos' acquisition of Waddle is their most recent first-round pick trade since the team sent a 2023 pick to the New Orleans Saints for the coaching rights of Sean Payton.

Earlier in the season, the Broncos expressed interest in acquiring Waddle, but the price was too steep for Paton's liking. The Broncos and the Dolphins were able to agree on a price in the offseason, and Paton couldn't be more excited to have him on the roster.

“You turn on the tape, and he's one of the more explosive players in the NFL, yet he's an elite route runner,” said Paton. “Really good after the catch. He's a matchup problem. He can play all over. So, really excited about him.”

Waddle brings in 373 career receptions for 5,039 yards and 26 touchdowns. He'll join a wide receiver room that features Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., Troy Franklin, and Pat Bryant.

Despite trading away a high draft pick, Paton remains confident in Denver's championship trajectory, viewing the Waddle acquisition as the final piece for an offense poised to compete for a title.