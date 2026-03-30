The Denver Broncos gave their offense a major boost when they acquired wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. While the deal went down in the offseason, Denver has long had their eyes on the playmaker.

General manager George Paton confirmed that the Broncos tried acquiring Waddle at the trade deadline, via Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. After not having much luck, they checked back in with the Dolphins after the NFL combine. Denver desperately wanted Waddle in their offense.

“He's one of the more explosive playmakers in the league,” Paton said of Waddle.

The Broncos traded three draft picks for the receiver, including their first-round pick in 2026. But their willingness to make a trade shows how the team feels about Waddle and their offense at large. Denver is betting on the former Dolphins star being the missing piece needed to get over their playoff hurdle.

Over his five years in Miami, Waddle caught 373 passes for 5,039 yards and 26 touchdowns. During the 2025 campaign, he made 64 grabs for 910 yards and six touchdowns. If he were playing in Denver, Waddle would've ranked third in catches, second in yardage and tied for second in touchdowns.

The Broncos are expecting Waddle to form a lethal tandem with current WR1 Courtland Sutton. With Bo Nix being the one throwing them passes, Denver believes they have an air attack that could contend with the best.

Ultimately, Waddle must prove he is a strong fit on the Broncos playing next to Sutton. But Denver wouldn't have been so intense in trying to trade for him if they didn't believe in what he brings to the table.