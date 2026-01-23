With the Denver Broncos competing in the AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots, the team is hoping to bring out the full reinforcements, especially with them not having starting quarterback Bo Nix. As the Broncos will be led by quarterback Jarrett Stidham, the team will also be without running back J.K. Dobbins.

Suffering a foot injury on Nov. 6 in the 10-7 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, it was the last time Dobbins had seen the field in a game. It will now be another game out for the crucial player as he's been limited at practice all week, but still ruled out, as per Denver's injury report.

Besides Dobbins, the Broncos have rookie RJ Harvey and Jaleel McLaughlin, who are more than capable of carrying a backfield, though it still hurts to be without another key offensive weapon. There was some positivity around Dobbins possibly playing in the AFC title game as offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey spoke about how he was glad to see the running back on the field at practice.

Article Continues Below

“J.K. is a hell of a player, hell of a force for us. Hopefully — we’re all praying that he’s cleared to go, but we’re ready for whoever’s back there. Our running backs have done a great job all year,” McGlinchey said on Wednesday, according to Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan.

The next opportunity for Dobbins to play would be in the Super Bowl if Denver can make it past the Patriots in the AFC championship game. It won't be a walk in the park as head coach Sean Payton looks to navigate a win with Stidham at quarterback, after losing Nix to injury, which was found out after the divisional playoff win over the Buffalo Bills.