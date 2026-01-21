The Denver Broncos are just one win away from competing for a Super Bowl title. However, their entire gameplan has been changed after Bo Nix's season-ending ankle injury.

The Broncos will now be turning to backup Jarrett Stidham. While many will doubt Denver after their quarterback's injury, cornerback Patrick Surtain II and Nik Bonitto believe in what Stidham brings to the gridiron, via the Closed on Sundays podcast.

“I heard the news about Bo, and my heart just dropped,” Surtain said. “It's unfortunate for sure. But we've got all the trust in Stiddy to make things work. Looking forward to that.”

“We got all the confidence in Stiddy,: Bonitto said. “I know the offense is going to keep it rolling. Stiddy got all the confidence in the world.”

Pat & Nik Bonitto speak on Bo Nix’s injury & their belief in Jarrett Stidham 💯 Pat: "I heard the news about Bo & my heart dropped … it's unfortunate but we got all the trust in Stiddy." Nik: "Stiddy got all the confidence … he be throwing no-look passes." pic.twitter.com/1reUmchvJi — Closed on Sundays with Pat and Terrion (@closedsundaypod) January 21, 2026

Article Continues Below

While the Broncos are confident, the man they call Stiddy will have a lot to prove in the AFC Championship. He hasn't attempted a pass since the 2023 season. The quarterback will be entering quite the stage for his official return.

To his credit, Stidham is stepping into the starting role with real NFL experience. He has appeared in 20 games over his career, starting four of them. Stidham has gone 1-3 as a starter, throwing for 1,422 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The quarterback should be fully aware of what the offense is trying to do, making his job a bit easier. Furthermore, he'll have one of the best defenses in the entire league supporting him. But until Stidham proves to be a serviceable replacement on the field, there will continue to be questions.

He won't have much time to answer them with only one shot to win the AFC Championship.