The Jacksonville Jaguars entered the Rocky Mountains still not feeling the national love. Bill Simmons became one not sold on the Jaguars' five-game winning streak. But now Liam Coen and company took down the Denver Broncos Sunday.

All leading to Coen declaring one narrative stays alive following the 34-20 road romp.

“We don't care. We really don't care about the narrative. I'm sorry to say, but it's only helping us so I want the narrative to keep coming,” Coen said via ESPN NFL reporter Michael DiRocco.

Coen's team secured big wins ahead of the Sunday AFC showdown. His Jags defeated recent playoff clincher the San Francisco 49ers earlier in the year. Plus knocked off aspiring playoff contenders the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts. Jacksonville even took down defending AFC champion Kansas City on Monday Night Football early in the season.

Sunday, however, rose as the demand respect game.

How Liam Coen, Jaguars out-coached and out-played Broncos

Denver walked into Empower Field with the inside track at sealing home field advantage in the AFC playoffs.

Now the Jags disrupted things there. New England and now Jacksonville are in the race to clinch the top seed. Furthermore, Coen reacted to Sean Payton's small market description he made for the Jaguars.

“A small market team like us can come into Mile High and get it done,” Coen told reporters after the game.

Article Continues Below

Jacksonville even did it with Denver outgaining the Jaguars 445-346. However, the Jags won the takeaway battle 2-0. Jarrian Jones jumped in on the Rocky Mountain turnover party.

JARRIAN JONES PICKS OFF BO NIX 🤯pic.twitter.com/YRwfFQeWnZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 21, 2025

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix even coughed up the football on a botched handoff recovered by Jacksonville.

OH NO BRONCOS 😬 Denver fumbles the ball on a mistake on a handoff giving the Jaguars the ball back in good field position 👀 The Broncos' 11-game winning streak is in serious jeopardy now 😳 pic.twitter.com/0LrEX6DJJ3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 21, 2025

Jacksonville may have been outgained, but Coen's offense won the ball control battle (33:13 time of possession).

Trevor Lawrence tossed three touchdowns against a deep and talented defense. “T-Law” has now thrown 12 touchdowns compared to zero interceptions in his last four games during the winning streak. Parker Washington caught six passes for 145 yards and caught the opening 12-yard touchdown.

Coen ignited new confidence in the Jaguars. Now they're thinking about clinching home field advantage for the first time since the 1999 season.