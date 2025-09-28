Nik Bonitto has no problem setting the bar high. After breaking out in 2024 with 13.5 sacks, the Denver Broncos outside linebacker believes he can take the next step and challenge the Broncos' franchise standard.

The single-season sack record for the Broncos is 18.5, set by Von Miller in 2012. Bonitto sees that number as well within reach.

“Very reasonable,” Bonitto said. “As long as I remain healthy, I feel I have the confidence in myself to go do it.”

Bonitto signed a four-year, $106 million extension after his Pro Bowl and All-Pro campaign last season. His 13.5 sacks tied for the sixth-most in franchise history, and with the NFL’s expanded 17-game schedule, he has an additional opportunity to push toward Miller’s mark.

Broncos' pass rush is surging

The Broncos have made life miserable for opposing quarterbacks to open the season. Through three games, Denver leads the NFL with 12 sacks, paced by Bonitto’s three. Jonathan Cooper and Justin Strnad have chipped in two apiece, while defensive lineman Zach Allen has added one sack but leads the league with 10 quarterback hits.

“It’s insane how fast he gets off the line,” Allen said of Bonitto. “The way he practices, the way he rushes, I could see him breaking that record.”

Bonitto admits reaching 20 sacks, a feat accomplished only 13 times since sacks became official in 1982, would be a much taller task. But the possibility of surpassing Miller’s total motivates him.

“I would definitely want to get as many sacks as I can, but 20, that’s going to be some work,” Bonitto said. “It’s going to be a push for sure, so we’re going to see.”

With Denver at 1-2 but finding consistency on defense, Bonitto’s chase could be one of the season’s most compelling storylines. If he continues at his current pace, he would finish with 17 sacks, leaving him on the doorstep of history.

“The sky’s the limit for someone like Nik,” linebacker Justin Strnad said. “He could have as many sacks as anybody in the NFL.”