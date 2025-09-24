The Denver Broncos head into Week 4 at a potential turning point in their season. After back-to-back one-score losses, linebacker Nik Bonitto offered insight into the team’s mindset ahead of their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bonitto’s locker room message was shared by DNVR Sports’s Zac Stevens, who posted a short clip on X (formerly known as Twitter) showing the outside linebacker addressing the team’s mindset following their 1-2 start.

“We’re excited for Monday Night. It’s going to be a big opportunity for us”

"We're excited for Monday Night. It's going to be a big opportunity for us"

Nik Bonitto stated there won't be any "sulkers" in the Broncos' locker room after their back-to-back heartbreaking losses: "We're excited for Monday Night. It's going to be a big opportunity for us" pic.twitter.com/LeBXAMP2IS — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 23, 2025

The Broncos will face the Bengals on Monday Night Football to close out Week 4 of the NFL season. Denver is aiming to bounce back after a 23–20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and a 29–28 heartbreaker against the Indianapolis Colts. Despite the back-to-back setbacks, Bonitto remains focused and optimistic.

Denver’s defense has held firm in several areas through three weeks. Headed into Week 4, the Los Angeles Rams have allowed the fewest total touchdowns in the NFL, but the Broncos are tied with the Rams and Philadelphia Eagles for the fewest passing touchdowns allowed, with just one given up. Still, inconsistency in run defense and struggles on third down have kept them from closing out games. As one of the league’s top pass rushers, Bonitto leads the team with three sacks and four tackles for loss in 2025.

The Broncos 2025 defense returned much of its core from last season, fueling high expectations. Key additions like Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and first-round pick Jahdae Barron added depth and talent. However, the group has struggled to stop the run and has missed 21 tackles through the first three games. Greenlaw has yet to play this season and was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a lingering quadriceps injury. He’s expected to miss at least four more games, with the team targeting a potential return around Week 7 as he continues to recover from offseason and training camp setbacks.

Bonitto’s comments come at a time when locker room leadership is crucial. The Monday Night Football Week 4 matchup was already considered winnable, thanks to the Broncos’ revamped roster and key offseason additions on both sides of the ball. With the Bengals missing quarterback Joe Burrow due to injury, the opportunity becomes even more significant. A win would bring Denver back to 2-2 and shift the narrative from early-season frustration to resilience. With national eyes on primetime, Bonitto’s words now carry significant weight.