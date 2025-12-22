In a clash of AFC leading teams, the Denver Broncos fell 34-20 to the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. As the race for the AFC's top seed heats up, the Broncos' loss leaves their advantage for that No.1 spot at just one game, with the Jaguars now holding a tiebreaker. In addition to the defeat, Denver also sustained a massive blow with rookie wide receiver Pat Bryant leaving the matchup. According to the Athletic's James Palmer via X, formerly Twitter, Bryant was loaded directly into an ambulance after being carted off the field late in Sunday's matchup.

“#Broncos WR Pat Bryant was loaded directly into an ambulance and left the stadium,” posted Palmer.

Bryant has had a solid rookie season so far, catching 22 catches and 306 yards, and one touchdown. The third-round pick made an impact on Sunday, catching five passes for 42 yards. Now, the Broncos will have to try and keep their hold on the AFC's top seed without him, at least for the time being. When will Denver know more about Bryant's condition, and how will it impact their preparation for the season's final two weeks?

Broncos look to rebound from tough Sunday at Mile High

Sunday's loss stings in multiple ways. The Broncos' hold on the top seed is more tenuous than ever. While the severity of Bryant's injury is not yet known, being carted off the field and driven away via ambulance is certainly not promising for his immediate future. Head coach Sean Payton did have good news, though: the former Illinois standout had movement in his extremities, as team beat reporter Troy Renck shared that update via X. Fellow reporter Zac Stevens shared the scene of the immediate aftermath on the field at Mile High via the social media platform as well.

All of the Broncos around Pat Bryant as he’s loaded onto the cart pic.twitter.com/r01azSCANx — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) December 22, 2025

“All of the Broncos around Pat Bryant as he’s loaded onto the cart,” reported Stevens shortly after the hit.

Payton and company will need to shake off the multiple setbacks sustained on Sunday. Winning out would lock in not only the AFC West title, but the conference's top seed as well. Payton's first three years at the helm in Denver have been transformative. Quarterback Bo Nix continues to show a deeper understanding of his coach's attack. Can the Broncos finish off one of the franchise's best seasons with a Super Bowl 60 appearance?