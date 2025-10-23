The Denver Broncos host the Dallas Cowboys in the Mile High City this Sunday. This contest should be one of the better games of the Week 8 slate, as the Broncos are currently sitting atop the AFC West standings at 5-2. The Cowboys defeated the Washington Commanders in Week 7 to improve to 3-3-1.

When the Cowboys are next on the schedule, it brings a little extra motivation out of players. The Cowboys have the biggest fan base in the NFL, and taking them on is essentially a prime-time game. Many players get excited to face them. In this case, Broncos defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers took a slight jab at the Cowboys and the fanbase.

“You ask me, the Broncos are America’s team.”

Since 1978, the Cowboys have been known as America's team. A film producer called them that in a highlight reel, and it suck ever since. Today, you hear a lot of fans and, in this case, a professional athlete, label his team “America's team.”

It's nothing more than a humorous jab.

However, there is nothing humorous about Franklin-Myers' game. The edge rusher has 11 tackles on the season with three sacks. He is an elite pass rusher who takes a lot of pressure off of Jonathon Cooper, Zach Allen, and Nik Bonitto. With how the Broncos play defense, Franklin-Myers playing at an elite level gives them a major boost. The defense is very good.

The defense will be tasked with trying to shut down Dak Prescott, who is playing at a high level right now. Prescott has his star receiver back, CeeDee Lamb, paired alongside George Pickens. Pat Surtain II and the secondary will aim to contain them. Lamb scored on a 74-yard touchdown in the win over the Commanders.

A win for either side puts their playoff chances in a much better position. The Cowboys have the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders next on the schedule. They have a real shot at four straight wins before taking on the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, and Detroit Lions in consecutive games.