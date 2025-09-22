On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Broncos suffered their second straight loss with a narrow defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The Broncos were in control of this game for most of the way but found themselves unable to get stops late, compounded by some brutal misfires from quarterback Bo Nix on offense.

Inaccuracy down the field has become a theme for Nix throughout his Broncos career this far, but recently, head coach Sean Payton spoke on why he isn't too worried about the issue moving forward.

“The conversations relative to the ‘Q' would not be about the deep balls… A lot's been made about the two long balls, I'll be honest with you, driving in this morning, that would be 50th on my to-do list item,” said Payton, per Zac Stevens of DNVR Broncos on X, formerly Twitter.

Payton also spoke on how the Broncos were put in some tough positions that may have affected Nix's ability to be impactful.

“It was a hard day to play quarterback when your average third down was 3rd-and-11. If we're not more efficient on 1st and 2nd down, the best in the league are going to struggle,” said Payton.

A tough loss for the Broncos

This marked the second straight week that the Denver Broncos seemed to be in control of a game down the stretch before suddenly tailspinning in the last few minutes and suffering a loss.

Last week, Denver thought they had the game against the Indianapolis Colts won before a bizarre, rarely called penalty on the Colts' field goal attempt gave them another chance, which they converted this time around.

This time around, Denver suddenly found itself unable to stop the connection between Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and wide receiver Keenan Allen down the stretch en route to the loss.

Denver now finds itself two games back in the division. However, the good news is that next week they will be back at home against a Cincinnati Bengals team that found themselves down by 45 points at one point during their game on Sunday.