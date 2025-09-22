JK Dobbins spent 2024 trying to beat Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos. Now the former Los Angles Chargers running back is defending him, following a tough Sunday loss.

Dobbins and Denver lost in walk-off fashion, as Cameron Dicker booted the game-winning field goal to lift L.A. to the 23-20 home victory. The Chargers found a way to win without Dobbins' replacement for 2025 Najee Harris, who suffered a concerning leg injury.

Nix, meanwhile, underwhelmed by throwing for only 153 yards. His offensive line surrendered two sacks compared to the Chargers' five.

The now second-year QB is hearing the critics after the game. All after missing some key throws including deep shots. Dobbins chose to back Nix, though, via DNVR.

“He played a great game. I got his back, we got his back,” Dobbins said. “He's a great quarterback and we lost this game as a team. It's not on him. You know, guys got to make more plays for him.”

Dobbins denied Nix missed some throws. Describing it as a lack of execution on the skill position guys for Denver.

Bo Nix gains another backer following Broncos loss to Chargers

Nix drew another supporter inside Denver's locker room.

Courtland Sutton caught Nix's lone touchdown pass of the afternoon. He surfaced as another defending the quarterback.

“I don't want him to ever feel the pressure of needing to be perfect for us to go out there and be successful,” Sutton said.

Sutton snatched this 52-yard lob from his QB during the first half.

Bo Nix's 52-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton on 4th & 2 in the final minute of the first half nearly doubled the Broncos' win probability. 🔹 Before TD: 17.9%

🔹 After TD: 32.1% 📈#DENvsLAC | #BroncosCountrypic.twitter.com/RHimeUitJD — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 21, 2025

Sutton still finished with 118 receiving yards. No other Denver WR surpassed 15. Denver averaged 5.5 yards per play on offense.

The Broncos have now dropped two in a row and will host the Cincinnati Bengals next Monday.