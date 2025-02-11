The New Orleans Saints have been the only team in the NFL without a head coach for weeks now. Everyone around the NFL knew that the Saints were targeting Eagles OC Kellen Moore to become their new coach. Now that Super Bowl 59 is over, the Saints finally — officially — have their next head coach.

The Saints are officially hiring former Eagles OC Kellen Moore as their next head coach, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Moore was an instrumental part of Philadelphia's Super Bowl run this season. He has experience as an offensive coordinator in the NFL, holding the position for three seasons in Dallas, one season in Los Angeles, and one season with in Philadelphia.

Moore will now start assembling his coaching staff, which is expected to include Eagles QB coach Doug Nussmeier and former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley.