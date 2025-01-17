The Denver Broncos finally started looking like a competitive team under Sean Payton in 2024. Denver finished the regular season with a 10-7 record and earned a trip to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Unfortunately, they got crushed in the Wild Card round by the Bills. Now Payton is making some tweaks to his coaching staff heading into the offseason.

The Broncos have fired special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport also noted that Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi is available. He is a name that could make sense for Sean Payton, considering the pair have a history together in New Orleans.

Rapoport “would expect they speak to him, at the least.”

It is worth noting that this connection goes beyond simply knowing each other. Rizzi is a specialist in special teams. He was the special teams coordinator in Miami from 2010-18 and then in New Orleans until he was promoted to interim head coach this season.

Broncos fans should keep their eyes peeled for a formal interview request for Rizzi in the near future.

Sean Payton makes bold declaration about Bo Nix, Broncos future

For the first time in several seasons, the future is bright in Denver.

The Broncos exceeded expectations by making the playoffs and having a winning record in 2024. It seems that the combination of Bo Nix and Sean Payton may be the future of the organization.

Payton heaped praise on his rookie quarterback during a recent interview on Bronco.com where he expressed gratitude for having Nix on the team.

“I'm real encouraged, and I'm glad that he's with us and that it worked out the way it did,” Payton said Wednesday. “I think it's all in front of him. And I said this before, I think we found that player that can lead us and be what we need, relative to having the success we're used to having. I think we found it.”

Payton also praised Nix for being a leader of men. In his view, Nix needs to hold the team to incredibly high standards so that he can elevate the talent around him. Payton believes Nix can be that guy moving forward.

“His aspirations for himself and for his team have to be higher than anyone else's,” Payton said, “and I think that's the case.”

It will be interesting to see how the Broncos surround Nix with talent later this offseason.