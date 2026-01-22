The Denver Broncos survived the divisional round with an overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills. But the win came at a cost, as Bo Nix suffered a season-ending ankle injury near the end of the game. After delivering the terrible news, Sean Payton announced that Jarrett Stidham would take over as Denver’s starter.

Broncos fans were stunned by the cruel development. And many NFL analysts and observers assume the team has little chance of beating the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game without Nix. But Von Miller isn’t writing Denver off.

“As a matter of fact, I’m going to pick the Denver Broncos to beat the New England Patriots in this game. By 10? No way. By three? Similar fashion that they beat the Buffalo Bills? I can see that going. If the Denver Broncos allow 28 points? Nah, they’re not going to win it like that. If they can keep the game [around] 17, I think the Denver Broncos have a chance to win this game,” Miller declared on his Free Range podcast, via DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens.

Broncos turn to Jarrett Stidham for AFC Championship Game

Article Continues Below

“Everybody’s already writing them off. The odds for the Broncos winning that game have plummeted. What I want to say is, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa! Not so fast.’ Football is an amazing sport. If you go back a few years, Nick Foles [won the Super Bowl as a backup with] the Philadelphia Eagles,” Miller added.

“This defense will have to play out of their minds. I don’t think that’s something that they can’t do though. I think Jonathan Cooper, I think Nik Bonitto, it’s set up for those guys… They have the best secondary in the National Football League. This game can be won by the Denver Broncos.”

Miller is quite familiar with a defense leading a team to a title. In 2015, a diminished Peyton Manning split starting duties with Brock Osweiler in a 12-4 season. But the Broncos’ defense dragged Denver to a Championship. And Miller was named Super Bowl MVP.

Stidham has not thrown a pass in the NFL since the 2023 season. And after sitting on the bench for two years, he’s being called on to start in the AFC Championship Game. Still, Bonitto and Patrick Surtain II believe in Stidham and Payton is confident in the seventh-year quarterback as well.