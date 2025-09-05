Bo Nix was one of the best rookies in all of the NFL last year, and his elite 2024 season gives the notion that the Denver Broncos are going to be a very good team in 2025 and beyond.

Nix took the Broncos to the playoffs last season when a majority of people did not expect the Broncos to be a good team. Denver's defense was very good, led by NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner Patrick Surtain II. But it was Nix and the offense that surprised, led by a Sean Payton offense. The Broncos ran into the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card and did not have much of a shot to win.

One season later, the Broncos are going to be a playoff contender once again and could even be good enough to make a run to the Super Bowl.

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky believes that Nix will make a huge jump this season.

"I think Bo Nix takes a big jump this season.. I've got the Denver Broncos having a really big year" @danorlovsky7 #PMSLive

“Yeah, I believe Bo Nix makes a big jump,” Orlovsky said on the Pat McAfee Show Friday morning. “It kinda carries over from what see saw in the last half of last season.”

Orlovsky continued on about three things all QBs need.

“There are three things I think all quarterbacks (specifically young ones) need to play at a really high level: 1. Do you have the scheme and the playcaller? To really hurt defenses. Check. 2. Do you have the offensive line to give you the time to do it? Check. 3. Do you have the proper amount of weapons to get the football to? I think yes. I think Nix is going to have a really, really good year.”

Bo Nix and the Broncos will clash with the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 in the Mile High City on Sunday on FOX.