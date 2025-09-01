The season is here, and the hopeful Tennessee Titans will meet the expected-to-be-powerful Denver Broncos in the NFL season opener for both teams. Ahead of the Titans-Broncos game, here are our bold predictions for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.

A win is all the Titans want, as they haven’t done that since Nov. 24 of last year. They closed 2024 with six straight losses. Meanwhile, the Broncos are coming off a perfect preseason and a postseason appearance in 2024. They expect to be Super Bowl contenders in 2025.

Here’s what to look for in their opener, which is scheduled to be played in Denver.

Titans QB Cam Ward will throw for 250-plus yards

Don’t get overexcited about the yardage total. Ward’s numbers will be skewed by fourth-quarter output as the Broncos will have a commanding lead. Look for Ward to struggle throughout the first three quarters as the Broncos’ defense causes disruptions.

However, the Titans will continue to throw the football often as the game progresses. They will want to see Ward’s final yardage numbers look respectable, even if his completion percentage is suspect.

It’s a tough chore because the Broncos believe they have a rock-solid defensive unit, according to ESPN.

“We want to have the No. 1 defense, we talk about it, 100 percent,” Broncos edge rusher Nik Bonitto said. “But we have to go out and do it, we have to do the things, each of us, to make that happen. How do we do that? Be better than last year and get off to a good start. It doesn't matter who is across from us every week. We want to be that defense that starts fast and just keeps going.”

Still, Titans head coach Brian Callahan said he believes Ward is up to the task.

“[Ward's] command is outstanding,” Callahan said. “He's going to be able to move around more when I don't have to govern him to not take any hits.”

Broncos QB Bo Nix will account for three TDs

Look for the Broncos to spread the wealth in Week 1. Nix will either toss three touchdown passes or have two with a rushing score.

It should also be a high-percentage passing day, but the yardage totals might not be there. The Broncos’ defense will likely give Nix a short field on several possessions.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Week 1 is important for Nix and his team, according to denverbroncos.com.

“This is that time where you're anxious, you're anxious to see what you have,” Payton said. “We need to start fast. What does that mean? Hey, we have a home opener. We go on the road [next], but [we're] focused on this game.

“We hadn't done that the past two years, and it's hard to be one of those upper-echelon teams if you play yo-yo football. You know, you lose a couple, you win three. At some point, any one of these teams that win 10 or more games, there's that three wins in a row or four wins in a row.”

Broncos rookie RB RJ Harvey will have 70-plus total yards

There’s a caveat here. To get to this total, Harvey will likely need at least one 20-plus-yard play. He likely won’t get huge volume. But look for the Broncos to get him loose for a splash-play reception, and he should be able to get 12-plus rushes and reach close to 50 yards.

Payton expressed some concern about Harvey in the preseason, but has high hopes, according to Sports Illustrated.t

“At the end of the day, the great skill set he has is that ability, speed-wise to,” Payton said of Harvey bouncing it outside, “but he can get through the line of scrimmage the same way. There was one where we felt like, ‘Trust it, be a little bit more patient.’ He’s an extremely instinctive runner.

“We’re going to get a number of looks to see him between the tackles. It’s all there on college tape and the best thing is that he’s such a willing learner,” Payton said of Harvey. “He’s very, not critical of himself, but man, he wants to please and he’s very coachable. There are certain runs, as we get into looking at Arizona’s front and what we want to feature, that I think he’ll be comfortable with.”