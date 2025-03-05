When Maxx Crosby's contract reset the defensive end market, Denver Broncos All-Pro Zach Allen is hoping for some similar compensation. Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette posted this on his X (formerly Twitter) account about Allen's contract.

“Heading into the final year of his contract, Broncos 2nd-team All-Pro DE Zach Allen is seeking a lucrative contract extension,” the tweet reads.

“One source said Allen seeks a deal in the neighborhood of $25 million per season. Website Spotrac projects his market value an average of $22.1 million per year.”

Since joining the Broncos, Allen has been a beast. He showed flashes with the Arizona Cardinals but showed his true potential with Denver.

He posted a career-high 8.5 sacks and led the league with one safety. As a defensive end, that's an impressive statistic. Not to mention, his quarterback hits jumped from 24 to 40 this past season.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton struck gold when Allen signed with them. However, he might request a hefty price. After Crosby signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension with over $90 million guaranteed, Allen might feel he deserves that.

After all, Denver made the Wild Card game and had one of the best defenses in the league. He led the front seven, and Patrick Surtain II held down the defensive back position.

Broncos' Zach Allen hopes Maxx Crosby's payday will benefit him

Again, it appears that another lucrative contract has reset the defensive end market. While Crosby is a freak athlete who excels at all levels, Allen isn't much different.

The Broncos defensive lineman lines closer to the middle, as opposed to Crosby. The latter is more on the outside and can be used as a speed rusher. However, his brute strength allows him to get deep into the trenches.

Not to mention, Crosby has been the reason that the Las Vegas Raiders have been a respectable team. Without him, their interior presence takes a huge hit.

Either way, Allen's impact on the Broncos cannot be understated. He's made steady improvements but the 2024-25 season was the best of his career.

Barring any injuries, he could keep rising in terms of elite defensive ends. Entering his name into that conversation will happen when consistency occurs.

If he can maintain his production and exceed it from last season, Denver might be willing to meet his $25 million per season. Still, there will be next season to prove to the organization that he deserves the money.

No matter what, plenty of teams would be willing to pay Allen whatever he is asking for.