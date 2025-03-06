The Denver Broncos could be big spenders in free agency this season. They have $43 million in cap space and have a plethora of options to go in.

One of those could be the Broncos re-signing defensive end Zach Allen. There were reports that he was hoping for a $25 million annual extension.

After all, fellow defensive end and Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby earned a very lucrative contract. Still, all the money shouldn't go to one player.

Plus, there are more things to fix within the Broncos than extending Allen. One of those would be landing an elite linebacker. Although Nik Bonnito has been great, they need someone to stuff the run.

Insert Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton.

He fits right in with what Broncos head coach Sean Payton wants to run on the defensive end. He wants a run-stuffer and someone that will get in the trenches.

Not to mention, Bolton brings Super Bowl champion-winning experience to an inexperienced Denver team. He had 11 tackles for loss last season but lacks that second-level elite coverage.

Regardless, that's one of the options the Broncos can go with in free agency.

Broncos could target many players in free agency

Having $43 million in cap space and a promising offense is certainly promising. After all, the Broncos went to the Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills.

While the latter came away with the victory, it was promising. Not to mention, Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

They have their franchise players figured out. Now, it's about rounding out the rest of the roster with quality players who can win now.

Even if the Chiefs dominate the AFC West, it's a competitive division, nonetheless. After all, three teams made it to the playoffs from that division alone.

However, the Broncos have the advantage of cap space on their side. They can spend big and do a plethora of things. They can upgrade their defense with someone like Bolton.

On the flip side, they can focus on the offensive side of the ball. Perhaps Denver could try and land a legitimate RB1 to play alongside quarterback Bo Nix.

Either way, the negotiations for free agents begin on Monday. With plenty of money to spend, the Broncos can be more fruitful with enticing bigger and more marquee-free agents than other teams.

Who knows? The team can land someone that nobody expects because of the excess cap space and the potential that the Broncos possess.